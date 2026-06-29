A Casino is a facility for certain types of gambling. Casinos are often built near or combined with hotels, resorts, restaurants, retail shopping, cruise ships, and other tourist attractions.

Casino games generally fall into several categories: gaming machines such as slot machines, table games such as blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and craps, and random number games such as keno and bingo.[1][2] Most games offered have mathematically determined odds that ensure the house holds an advantage over the players, an advantage known as the house edge.[3] In games where patrons play against each other, such as poker, the venue instead takes a commission called the rake.[4] Some games involve an element of skill, while others depend entirely on chance.

The first known European gambling house was the Ridotto, established in Venice in 1638.[5] During the 19th and 20th centuries casinos spread across Europe and the United States, with Las Vegas and Monte Carlo becoming internationally recognized gambling destinations.[6] In recent decades the industry has expanded rapidly through legalization in new jurisdictions and the growth of online platforms.

Modern casinos rely on extensive security to deter cheating, theft, and fraud by patrons and staff alike, including surveillance cameras, trained personnel, and electronic monitoring of games.[7] Many also use technologies such as chip tracking and automated wheels to detect statistical irregularities.[8] Responsible-gambling programs, self-exclusion schemes, and regulatory oversight are commonly implemented to limit problem gambling and underage participation.

Economically, casinos can generate significant revenue and employment through gaming taxes and tourism.[9] Their social impact remains debated, with research linking gambling availability to addiction and financial hardship for a minority of players.[10] Governments regulate the industry through licensing, taxation, and advertising restrictions, and the legality of casino gambling varies widely between countries and jurisdictions.