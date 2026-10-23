How to Verify Melbet Account: Step‑by‑Step Guide

How to Verify Melbet Account – Practical Step‑by‑Step Guide

Why Verification Matters for Your Melbet Account Verification isn’t just a bureaucratic hurdle – it’s the backbone of a safe betting environment. By confirming your identity, Melbet complies with international licensing requirements and protects you from fraud. It also determines the withdrawal limits you’ll enjoy; an unverified account may be capped at a few hundred dollars per month. From a practical angle, a verified profile unlocks the full range of bonuses, including the welcome bonus that often carries hefty wagering requirements. In short, the verification step opens the door to a smoother, more rewarding gambling experience.

Registration Overview – Getting Started Before you even think about verification, you need a solid account foundation. The registration process on Melbet is straightforward: choose a username, set a strong password, and provide a valid email address. After confirming the email, you’ll be prompted to fill out basic personal details such as your full name, date of birth, and country of residence. Make sure the information you enter matches the documents you’ll later upload for KYC. Small mismatches—like using a nickname instead of your legal name—can cause delays or outright rejections during the verification stage.

Required Documents for KYC Melbet asks for a handful of documents to prove who you are and where you live. Below is a quick reference table that shows which file types are accepted and typical size limits. Document Type Acceptable Formats Max Size Passport or National ID JPG, PNG, PDF 5 MB Proof of Address (utility bill, bank statement) JPG, PNG, PDF 5 MB Self‑ie with document JPG, PNG 3 MB Keep the documents recent – usually within the last three months – and ensure all text is legible. Blurry or cropped images are the most common cause of verification failures.

Step‑by‑Step Guide: How to Verify Melbet Account 1. Log into Your Dashboard After signing in, locate the “Account Verification” tab on the left‑hand menu. This area consolidates all KYC actions and shows your current verification status. 2. Upload Required Files Click “Upload Documents” and select the files from the table above. For each upload you’ll see a preview – double‑check that the image isn’t rotated or cut off. Then hit “Submit”. 3. Complete the Selfie Check Melbet often asks for a selfie while holding your ID. Use a plain background, ensure good lighting, and keep the ID fully visible. This step helps the anti‑fraud team confirm that the person in the photo matches the ID holder. 4. Wait for Confirmation Typically, the verification team processes submissions within 24‑48 hours. You’ll receive an email notification once your account status changes to “Verified”. If the review takes longer, a support ticket can speed things up.

Common Issues and How to Fix Them Even with careful preparation, users sometimes hit snags. Here are the most frequent problems and quick fixes: Blurred documents: Re‑scan or retake the photo using a higher‑resolution camera.

Re‑scan or retake the photo using a higher‑resolution camera. Mismatched personal details: Edit your profile to match the exact spelling on your ID.

Edit your profile to match the exact spelling on your ID. Unsupported file format: Convert the image to JPG or PDF using a free online converter.

Convert the image to JPG or PDF using a free online converter. Expired proof of address: Use a recent utility bill or bank statement dated within the last three months. If your submission is rejected, the email will detail the specific reason. Correct the issue and resubmit – most users get approved on the second try.

Verification Timeline & What Happens Next Once your documents are accepted, Melbet lifts most of the initial betting limits. You’ll notice higher maximum stakes, faster withdrawal processing, and full access to the live casino and sportsbook sections. Withdrawal speed improves dramatically after verification – many users report instant payouts for e‑wallets and 1‑2 business days for bank transfers. Without verification, withdrawals are often held for up to a week for manual review.

Impact on Bonuses and Withdrawals The welcome bonus at Melbet usually requires a verified account before any bonus funds become withdrawable. If you claim the bonus while still unverified, you may face a “bonus locked” status until the KYC process finishes. Similarly, promotional codes and free spins are tied to a verified profile. This ensures the casino complies with anti‑money‑laundering regulations and protects both the operator and the player.

Mobile App Verification – Doing It On the Go Most users prefer handling verification from their smartphones. The Melbet mobile app mirrors the desktop dashboard, including the “Account Verification” screen. Simply tap the upload icon, choose photos from your gallery, and follow the same steps outlined above. For a smooth mobile experience, make sure you have a stable internet connection and enough storage space for the document files. If you run into trouble, the in‑app chat connects you to customer support instantly. Need the latest version of the application? You can find it on the official site – melbet apk españa – and download it directly to your device.

FAQs – Quick Answers to Common Questions Do I have to verify my account to place bets? No, you can place bets while unverified, but withdrawal limits will be very low and bonuses may be locked. How long does verification usually take? Most users receive confirmation within 24‑48 hours. Complex cases may need up to 5 business days. What if I don’t have a passport? National ID cards or driver’s licenses are accepted in most jurisdictions, as long as they are government‑issued and clearly readable. Can I verify my account with a business address? Only personal residential addresses are allowed for KYC. Business documents will result in a rejection.